“Danvers school shooting” today : The Danvers MA Shooting: Tragedy at St. Johns School

Danvers MA Shooting: Tragedy at St. John’s School today 2023.

St. John’s Prep in Danvers, Massachusetts, was put into a state of lockdown after a report of an active shooter threat was received on May 22, 2023. Police were quick to respond and no immediate threat or injuries were identified. A similar incident was reported at Boston College High School, but was revealed to be a malicious hoax call. The community was relieved that no injuries occurred, but the incident highlighted the importance of preparedness and security measures in educational institutions.

Read Full story : St Johns School Shooting : Danvers Ma Shooting /

News Source : Bảo Khang Electric

School shooting in Danvers Ma Tragedy at St. Johns School Danvers Ma shooting incident St. Johns School shooting updates Community response to Danvers Ma shooting