“Danvers school shooting” today : The Danvers MA Shooting: Tragedy at St. Johns School

Danvers MA Shooting: Tragedy at St. John’s School today 2023.
St. John’s Prep in Danvers, Massachusetts, was put into a state of lockdown after a report of an active shooter threat was received on May 22, 2023. Police were quick to respond and no immediate threat or injuries were identified. A similar incident was reported at Boston College High School, but was revealed to be a malicious hoax call. The community was relieved that no injuries occurred, but the incident highlighted the importance of preparedness and security measures in educational institutions.
Read Full story :St Johns School Shooting : Danvers Ma Shooting/
News Source : Bảo Khang Electric
- School shooting in Danvers Ma
- Tragedy at St. Johns School
- Danvers Ma shooting incident
- St. Johns School shooting updates
- Community response to Danvers Ma shooting