“Danville Arkansas shooting” today : Obituary Prayers for Kyle Metcalf, Victim of Fatal Shooting in Danville, Arkansas

Kyle Metcalf, Victim of Fatal Shooting in Danville, Arkansas

Kyle Metcalf, a 62-year-old Arkansas resident, was shot and killed during a carjacking on the morning of his birthday. Ladarrius Evans, 18, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, carjacking, possession of unidentifiable firearms, armed robbery while armed, and possession of a machine gun. He was also charged with armed robbery while brandishing a weapon. Evans was in possession of items that belonged to the victim, including clothing and equipment allegedly used to steal the victim’s vehicle and murder him.

