“Danville Arkansas shooting” today : Obituary Prayers for Kyle Metcalf, Victim of Fatal Shooting in Danville, Arkansas

Posted on May 23, 2023

Obituary Prayers for Kyle Metcalf, Victim of Fatal Shooting in Danville, Arkansas today 2023.
Kyle Metcalf, a 62-year-old Arkansas resident, was shot and killed during a carjacking on the morning of his birthday. Ladarrius Evans, 18, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, carjacking, possession of unidentifiable firearms, armed robbery while armed, and possession of a machine gun. He was also charged with armed robbery while brandishing a weapon. Evans was in possession of items that belonged to the victim, including clothing and equipment allegedly used to steal the victim’s vehicle and murder him.

