Danville homicide victim : 16-year-old killed, 19-year-old injured in Danville shooting; suspect sought

“16-Year-Old Killed and 19-Year-Old Injured in Danville Homicide; Suspect Still at Large”

The Danville Police Department is currently investigating the homicide of a 16-year-old at the Richmond Boulevard area on Sunday afternoon. The deceased teen was found at the K building of Purdum Woods Apartments, having suffered a gunshot wound. Additionally, a 19-year-old victim was also shot but sustained non-life threatening injuries. The police have identified a male suspect and are currently searching for him. If you have any information regarding the shooting, please contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, or calling 911.

News Source : https://www.wdbj7.com

