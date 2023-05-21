Danville shooting victim and suspect identified by police investigation : Shooting in Danville claims life of 16-year-old, suspect identified

“16-year-old victim killed in Danville shooting, police search for male suspect”

A 16-year-old was killed and a 19-year-old was injured but survived after a shooting in Danville on Sunday. The Danville Police Department has identified a male suspect and is currently searching for him. The incident occurred at the Purdum Woods Apartments on May 21st. The DPD will hold a H.E.A.R.T. Walk in the neighborhood on Monday at 4 p.m. to check in with residents. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Danville Police Department through various means, including calling patrol or investigations, contacting Crime Stoppers, approaching any officer, sending an email, or using the crime tips app CARE.

Read Full story : Danville Police search for suspect in shooting death of 16-year-old /

News Source : Rhian Lowndes

Danville Police Shooting death Suspect search 16-year-old victim Homicide investigation