Darcelle Xv Death : Celebrating the Life of Darcelle XV: Honoring a Drag Icon

Celebrating the Life of the Legendary Drag Icon Darcelle XV

Remembering Darcelle XV: A Drag Icon Passes Away

The world of drag recently lost a true icon with the passing of Darcelle XV, who died on January 15, 2022, at the age of 91. For over five decades, Darcelle XV brought joy and laughter to audiences in Portland, Oregon, and beyond. Her life and legacy are celebrated by the drag community, fellow performers, and fans around the world.

Breaking Barriers and Challenging Norms

Darcelle, born Walter Cole in 1930, began performing in drag in the 1960s in Portland, where she opened her own nightclub, Darcelle XV Showplace. The club, which is now the oldest continually operating drag venue in the country, was a beloved fixture in the community, hosting countless shows and events over the years.

Throughout her career, Darcelle dazzled audiences with her stunning costumes, hilarious comedy, and larger-than-life personality. She was a true pioneer in the world of drag, breaking down barriers and challenging norms with her performances. In the early days, drag was often seen as taboo or even dangerous, but Darcelle helped to change that perception, showing that drag performers could be respected and beloved members of the community.

A Champion of LGBTQ+ Rights

But Darcelle’s impact went far beyond the stage. She was a tireless advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, using her platform to raise awareness and fight for equality. She was a mentor and supporter to countless young performers, helping them to find their own voice and follow their dreams. She was a cherished friend to many, always making time for her fans and fellow drag artists.

A Fitting Tribute

Darcelle’s life and legacy were celebrated by the community in a fitting tribute on January 23, 2022. The celebration, held at Darcelle XV Showplace, featured performances by drag artists from around the country, including some of Darcelle’s closest friends and longtime collaborators. The event was a joyous celebration of life, filled with laughter, tears, and plenty of sequins.

Remembering a Symbol of Hope, Love, and Acceptance

As we remember Darcelle XV, we are reminded of the incredible contributions that drag performers have made to the world of entertainment, and to LGBTQ+ culture as a whole. Darcelle paved the way for so many others, showing that drag is not just about dressing up and performing, but about breaking down barriers and challenging societal norms. She will be missed, but her legacy will live on in the countless drag performers and LGBTQ+ activists who were inspired by her life and work.

In the end, Darcelle XV was more than just a drag icon – she was a symbol of hope, love, and acceptance. Her legacy is a reminder that we all have the power to make a difference, to fight for what is right, and to spread joy and laughter wherever we go. Rest in peace, Darcelle – you will always be remembered and celebrated.