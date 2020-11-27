Darcy Evans Death -Dead – Obituaries: Darcy Evans has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

This is how I remember Darcy.

Fun, feisty, fearless.

Sassy, sensitive and sublime.

Rocked a speedo like no one ever could, or ever will.

He was kind, supportive, brave and just an all around BEAUTIFUL person.

Dapper, TALENTED BEYOND, an original in every sense of the word.

I’m so proud of what he achieved at ATP…he THREW himself into a challenge and always succeeded.

And I’m proud to have known him.

RIP Darcy Evans.

My love and best wishes to his family and friends.