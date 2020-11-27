Darcy Evans Death -Dead – Obituaries: Darcy Evans has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Darcy Evans has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 27, 2020.
Matthew Campbell is with Josh Epstein. 5 hrs · Darcy Evans was a really lovely human being, we had some solid laughs in our brief time together. I believe this was him moderating a staged argument between John and George. Very sorry to hear of his passing and much love to his family and those he was closest too.
It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of a true gentleman of the theatre, Mr. Darcy Evans. Darcy was…
Posted by Alberta Playwrights’ Network on Friday, November 27, 2020
