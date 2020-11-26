Daria Nicolodi Death -Dead – Obituaries: Co writer of Suspiria and truly magnetic star of Shock has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Daria Nicolodi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 26, 2020.

RIP to the wonderful Daria Nicolodi, co writer of Suspiria and truly magnetic star of Shock, Tenebrae, Phenomena, Opera and, my very favourite, Deep Red (Profondo Rosso). pic.twitter.com/WgijCEqFeX — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 26, 2020

Tributes

Rip Daria Nicolodi. Fabulous writer and performer. You gave us so many gifts.This hurts my heart pic.twitter.com/NFhtnikyya — Barbara Crampton (@barbaracrampton) November 26, 2020

Rachael Nisbet wrote

RIP to the incredibly talented Daria Nicolodi – one of the most influential figures in Flag of Italy horror & a trailblazer for women in horror. She leaves a lasting legacy; the 3 Mothers trilogy alongside a series of powerful roles in horror & beyond. An actress, writer & visionary .

We’re saddened to learn that actress/screenwriter/icon Daria Nicolodi has passed away in Rome at age 70. Her voluminous work in the genre, on both sides of the screen, is indelible. #RIP. pic.twitter.com/0EcbIcz2xT — FANGORIA (@FANGORIA) November 26, 2020

RIP Daria Nicolodi, who was not only a fantastic actor, but as Argento’s co-writer, was the mind responsible for some of the strangest and most memorable aspects of Suspiria. pic.twitter.com/03qMyuWwNz — Perry R 💀 (@Perry_Ruh) November 26, 2020