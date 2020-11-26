Daria Nicolodi Death -Dead – Obituaries: Co writer of Suspiria and truly magnetic star of Shock has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Daria Nicolodi Death -Dead – Obituaries: Co writer of Suspiria and truly magnetic star of Shock has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Daria Nicolodi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 26, 2020.

“edgarwright on Twitter: “RIP to the wonderful Daria Nicolodi, co writer of Suspiria and truly magnetic star of Shock, Tenebrae, Phenomena, Opera and, my very favourite, Deep Red (Profondo Rosso). ”

Rachael Nisbet wrote
RIP to the incredibly talented Daria Nicolodi – one of the most influential figures in Flag of Italy horror & a trailblazer for women in horror. She leaves a lasting legacy; the 3 Mothers trilogy alongside a series of powerful roles in horror & beyond. An actress, writer & visionary .

