Darian Jarrott Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : @NMStatePolice State Police Officer Darian Jarrott has Died.

@NMStatePolice State Police Officer Darian Jarrott has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

The men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol #ElPaso Sector extend our heartfelt condolences to @NMStatePolice on the loss of State Police Officer Darian Jarrott. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues. 🙏🏼💙🇺🇸 https://t.co/jSatSD9iZE pic.twitter.com/nq2ohVC3B7

Gloria I. Chavez @USBPChiefEPT The men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol #ElPaso Sector extend our heartfelt condolences to @NMStatePolice on the loss of State Police Officer Darian Jarrott. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues.

