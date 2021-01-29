Darien Lucier Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Darien Lucier has Died.
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Darien Lucier has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 29. 2021.
Kyle HindererKyle Hinderer 14h · God. Im sure I speak for everyone on my side of the fence. But Darien Lucier. We will all love and miss you. Thank you for being such a good friend. Rest easy Luv. My heart bleeds for you. Share
Skye Marie
RIP Darien Lucier … both an old soul and a young life gone. I am happy you are finally with your angel up there ❤