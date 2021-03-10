Darirreyon Alexander Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim found partially submerged in a ditch yesterday as a missing 15-year-old boy.
Death Notice for Today March 9. 2021
Darirreyon Alexander has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 9. 2021.
WANE 15 9h · UPDATE | The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim found partially submerged in a ditch yesterday as a missing 15-year-old boy. STORY: https://bit.ly/30tUA5X
