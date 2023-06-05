“Darius Dobre Net Worth”: “Darius Dobre: A Look at His Lifestyle, Age, Height, Weight, Net Worth, and Biography for 2023”

Darius Dobre Mofid Lifestyle Facts: Age, Height, Weight, Net Worth, Biography 2023

Introduction

Darius Dobre Mofid is a famous American YouTuber, social media personality, and gymnast. He is known for his YouTube channel Dobre Brothers, where he and his three brothers Lucas, Cyrus, and Marcus, post vlogs, pranks, and other entertaining content. In this article, we will discuss Darius Dobre Mofid’s lifestyle facts, including his age, height, weight, net worth, and biography.

Age

Darius Dobre Mofid was born on August 2, 1995, in Maryland, United States. As of 2023, he is 28 years old.

Height and Weight

Darius Dobre Mofid is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall, and his weight is approximately 70 kg (154 lbs). He is known for his athletic physique and has won several gymnastic competitions in his youth.

Net Worth

As of 2023, Darius Dobre Mofid’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. He earns a significant part of his income from his YouTube channel, which has over 20 million subscribers. Additionally, he has endorsement deals with several brands, including Nike, Gymshark, and Bang Energy.

Biography

Darius Dobre Mofid was born to Iranian parents, Boz Mofid and Aurelia Dobre. His mother was a former Romanian gymnast who won a bronze medal at the 1987 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. His father was a successful Iranian entrepreneur who ran a chain of gas stations in the United States.

Growing up, Darius was exposed to gymnastics from an early age, as his mother coached him and his brothers. He showed a natural talent for the sport and won several competitions during his youth. However, he decided to pursue a career in social media and entertainment, along with his brothers.

In 2017, Darius and his brothers launched their YouTube channel, Dobre Brothers, which quickly gained popularity for their entertaining and relatable content. Their videos feature challenges, pranks, and vlogs, which have earned them a massive following of over 20 million subscribers.

Apart from his YouTube career, Darius is also an accomplished gymnast. He has won several awards and medals in various competitions, including the Maryland National Gymnastics Championships.

Darius is also a philanthropist and has supported several charities and social causes. He has donated to organizations such as the American Red Cross, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Conclusion

Dobre Brothers YouTube influencer Gymnastics Social media star Romanian-American celebrity