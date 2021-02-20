Darius Elias Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Prominent First Nation Yukon MLA and Elder Darius Elias has Died .

Prominent First Nation Yukon MLA and Elder Darius Elias has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

pic.twitter.com/0JwkGWqAkN

APTN News @APTNNews Prominent First Nation Yukon MLA and Elder Darius Elias has passed away. Elias served for 10 years as an MLA for the Vuntut Gwitchin riding in Old Crow. He went on to become deputy chief of the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation, where he retired from politics last year.

