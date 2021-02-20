Darius Elias Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Prominent First Nation Yukon MLA and Elder Darius Elias has Died .
Elias served for 10 years as an MLA for the Vuntut Gwitchin riding in Old Crow. He went on to become deputy chief of the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation, where he retired from politics last year. pic.twitter.com/0JwkGWqAkN
