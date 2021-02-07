Darius Shackleford Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :former Penguins wide receiver Darius Shackleford has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
former Penguins wide receiver Darius Shackleford has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
YSU Football mourns the loss of former Penguins wide receiver Darius Shackleford.
“Shack” was a member of our program from 2015-20.
Rest In Peace, We’ll miss you. pic.twitter.com/9HiGxQPqdk
— YSU Football (@YoungstownStFB) February 7, 2021
Tributes
Newark Advocate
Youngstown State University confirmed Sunday morning the death of Newark graduate Darius Shackleford. Shackleford was killed in a car crash just before midnight Saturday night.
Former Newark star athlete Shackleford dies in crash
NEWARKADVOCATE.COM
Former Newark star athlete Shackleford dies in crash
Newark graduate Darius Shackleford died in a crash late Saturday night.
Margie Goodin
Heartbreaking… prayers for his family, friends and community. RIP Darius.
Leeland Waller
Incredibly sad. An innocent bystander, as is so often the case when another person makes a bad decision. Prayers to his family and NHS.
Lisa Husk
I’m so sorry to hear this. Sending lots of prayers and love to family and friends.
Alan Tangey
My deepest sympathies to the Shackleford family on this tremendous tragic loss.
Angela Ang
I am sure ALL of Newark is grieving today! RIP Darius! What a tragic loss!.
Daliah Davis
Newark is small and to know the Shackelford family is to love them. Shack family, we love you all and are lifting all of you up in prayer. Rest in Power, Darius.
