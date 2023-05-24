“DARK Low Taper”: A Guide to Achieving a Low Taper Fade on Straight Hair with a Dark Finish

How To Do a DARK Low Taper on Straight Hair

A low taper is a popular haircut that involves cutting the hair shorter towards the nape of the neck. It is a great option for those who want a fresh and clean look. A low taper can be done on any type of hair, including straight hair. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do a dark low taper on straight hair.

Preparation

Before starting the haircut, it is important to prepare the hair. Wash the hair with shampoo and conditioner and towel dry. Make sure the hair is completely dry before starting the haircut. It is also important to have all the necessary tools ready, including clippers, scissors, comb, and hair clips.

Sectioning

Section the hair by dividing it into four parts. Use a comb to create a part from the center of the forehead to the nape of the neck. Then, create a second part from one ear to the other, dividing the hair into four sections. Clip the front two sections out of the way.

Cutting the sides

Start by cutting the sides of the hair. Use a clipper with a number two guard to trim the hair on the sides and back of the head. Start at the bottom and work your way up, using the comb to guide the clippers. Make sure to blend the hair so that there are no harsh lines. Repeat on the other side.

Blending the sides and top

Once the sides are done, it is time to blend the sides and top. Change the guard on the clippers to a number three and start at the back of the head. Use the comb to guide the clippers as you work your way up to the top of the head. Make sure to blend the hair so that there are no harsh lines.

Cutting the top

Now it is time to cut the top of the hair. Use scissors to cut the hair on the top of the head. Start at the front and work your way to the back, using the comb to guide the scissors. Cut the hair to the desired length, making sure to keep the hair longer in the front and shorter in the back.

Shaping the hairline

Once the haircut is done, it is time to shape the hairline. Use a clipper without a guard to create a clean line around the edges of the hairline. Use the comb to guide the clippers and make sure to create a smooth and even line.

Finishing touches

To finish the haircut, use a trimmer to clean up any stray hairs around the ears and neck. Use a comb to check for any uneven spots and make any necessary adjustments. Style the hair as desired using a hair product.

In conclusion, doing a dark low taper on straight hair is a relatively simple process that can be done at home with the right tools and techniques. By following these steps, you can achieve a fresh and clean look that is perfect for any occasion. Just remember to take your time and be patient, as a good haircut takes time and practice to master.

