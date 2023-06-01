“Dark Matter Palette”: Dark Matter Palette by Melt Cosmetics

Melt Cosmetics Dark Matter Palette Review

Introduction

Melt Cosmetics Dark Matter Palette is a highly pigmented eyeshadow palette that features eight matte shades. The palette is inspired by the universe and the shades are named after celestial objects. The palette is perfect for creating a smokey eye or a simple everyday look.

Packaging

The packaging of the Melt Cosmetics Dark Matter Palette is sleek and minimalistic. The palette comes in a black cardboard box with the brand’s logo printed in silver foil. The actual palette is made of sturdy black plastic with a mirror on the inside. The palette is compact and travel-friendly.

Shades

The Melt Cosmetics Dark Matter Palette features eight highly pigmented matte shades. The shades are named after celestial objects and are perfect for creating a variety of looks. The shades are:

Blurr – a pale cream shade

Unseen – a light beige shade

Enigma – a warm taupe shade

Dark Matter – a deep brown shade

Gravity – a cool dark brown shade

Shadows – a dark purple shade

Darkness – a deep blue shade

Blackout – a true black shade

Texture and Pigmentation

The Melt Cosmetics Dark Matter Palette eyeshadows have a buttery texture that glides on smoothly. The shadows are highly pigmented and blend seamlessly. The palette is perfect for both beginners and professional makeup artists. The shadows are buildable and can be layered to create a more intense look.

Longevity

The Melt Cosmetics Dark Matter Palette eyeshadows last for hours without creasing or fading. The shadows do not require a primer but using one can help to enhance the longevity of the eyeshadows. The palette is perfect for all-day wear and is ideal for any occasion.

Application

The Melt Cosmetics Dark Matter Palette eyeshadows are easy to apply and blend. The shadows can be applied using a brush or fingers. The palette is perfect for creating a variety of looks, from a natural daytime look to a dramatic evening look.

Price

The Melt Cosmetics Dark Matter Palette is priced at $58, which may seem expensive, but it is worth the investment. The palette is of high quality, and the shades are versatile and long-lasting.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Highly pigmented

Easy to blend

Long-lasting

Travel-friendly

Versatile shades

Cons:

Expensive

Only features matte shades

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Melt Cosmetics Dark Matter Palette is an excellent investment for anyone who loves makeup. The eyeshadows are highly pigmented, easy to blend, and long-lasting. The palette is perfect for creating a variety of looks, from a natural daytime look to a dramatic evening look. Though the palette is expensive, it is worth the investment because of its high quality and versatility.

