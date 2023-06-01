“dark web identification”: Teaching Machines to Detect the Dark Side of the Internet – USC Viterbi

The Responsibility of the Internet: USC’s Information Sciences Institute is Developing Technology to Combat Misinformation and Harmful Content

It’s no secret that the internet is a powerful tool that allows for the free exchange of information on a massive scale. However, with great power comes great responsibility. The prevalence of misinformation, propaganda, and fake news on the web and social media platforms has led to cyber abuse and, in extreme cases, civil unrest. But who is responsible for ensuring that the information available online is accurate and reliable?

The University of Southern California’s Information Sciences Institute (ISI) is working on two projects aimed at addressing this issue. The first project involves the detection of logical fallacies in natural language arguments. Logical fallacies are errors in reasoning used to prove that an argument is true. Detecting these fallacies is the first step in tackling misinformation, fake news, and propaganda. The second project focuses on the detection of harmful memes, specifically misogyny and hate speech.

ISI’s technology is designed to serve as an assistant to human moderators whose job is to surveil online platforms and scan for malicious content. The technology can exercise reasoning capabilities, providing a transparent and reliable method for identifying logical fallacies and problematic memes. By detecting these issues early on, moderators can take action to prevent the spread of harmful content.

The first project is the first of its kind to apply multiple layers to the detection of logical fallacies. The technology uses explainable AI to pinpoint logical fallacies and classify them in two prominent ways: case-based reasoning and prototyping methods. The explainability factor is what truly fosters trust and usage in human-AI frameworks. This technology can help moderators or analysts who monitor online communities and identify potential fallacies, especially those linked to propaganda and potential misinformation.

The second project focused on the detection of harmful memes, specifically misogyny and hate speech. Memes are dependent on cultural references that can be hard to explain, making it challenging to teach machine learning how to classify them. The framework used is called “case-based reasoning,” which is essentially the way humans approach a problem: learning from previous examples and applying that knowledge to new ones. The technology uses an explanatory interface to visualize the models’ reasoning and understand why the model is predicting the way it is.

Both projects require human-AI collaboration to be effective. However, the findings show a promising future for AI’s ability to help humans detect harmful content online. The ISI team made their findings and code available for use by other researchers, in hopes that future work will continue developing AI’s ability to support humans in their fight against dangerous and harmful content online.

In conclusion, the internet has a responsibility to ensure that the information available online is accurate and reliable. The prevalence of misinformation, propaganda, and fake news on the web and social media platforms has led to cyber abuse and, in extreme cases, civil unrest. The University of Southern California’s Information Sciences Institute is developing technology to combat this issue by detecting logical fallacies in natural language arguments and harmful memes. This technology can serve as an assistant to human moderators and provide a reliable and transparent method for identifying problematic content. The future looks promising for AI’s ability to help humans detect harmful content online.

