“Darnae Bargimere identified as victim in Cleveland shooting; no arrests made yet”

Darnae Bargimere (victim) : One dead in Cleveland shooting, victim identified as Darnae Bargimere, suspects at large

A shooting in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood resulted in the death of a 43-year-old Detroit resident, Darnae Bargimere. The victim arrived on a motorcycle at a house on Harvard Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. Two men from a neighboring yard reportedly beat and shot him multiple times. The suspects, both wearing masks, fled the scene in an SUV. The police have talked to a “person of interest” in the case but have not made any arrests yet. The authorities are urging anyone with information on the suspects to contact the Cleveland Division of Police or Crime Stopper of Cuyahoga County.

News Source : Tyler Carey

