Darrell Cox Death -Dead – Obituary : retired Fire Inspector Darrell Cox has Died .

By | December 8, 2020
0 Comment

Darrell Cox Death -Dead – Obituary : retired Fire Inspector Darrell Cox has Died .

retired Fire Inspector Darrell Cox has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

LNKFireRescue @LNKFireRescue It is with heavy hearts that we share retired Fire Inspector Cox has passed away. Darrell worked fire supp for #LFR for 8 yrs before moving to the Fire Inspection Bureau where he was a Fire Inspector for 12 yrs. Rest In Peace brother Cox.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.