Darrell Cox Death -Dead – Obituary : retired Fire Inspector Darrell Cox has Died .
It is with heavy hearts that we share retired Fire Inspector Cox has passed away. Darrell worked fire supp for #LFR for 8 yrs before moving to the Fire Inspection Bureau where he was a Fire Inspector for 12 yrs. Rest In Peace brother Cox. https://t.co/sd2I7Cdvzt@CityOfLincoln pic.twitter.com/wCJEMpXlwg
— LNKFireRescue (@LNKFireRescue) December 8, 2020
