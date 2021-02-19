Darren Trueblood Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :coaching legend Darren Trueblood has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021.
coaching legend Darren Trueblood has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
North State coaching legend Darren Trueblood lost his short battle with cancer on Wednesday. He was 54.
We mourn his passing as friends and former players remember the U-Prep and former Enterprise coach and teacher.https://t.co/OOar1oJ2v1
— ShastaCountySports (@ShastaCoSports) February 18, 2021
