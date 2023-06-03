“Daryl Dixon”: All About Daryl Dixon: The Walking Dead

When “The Walking Dead” Ended: What Happened to Our Favorite Characters?

When “The Walking Dead” took its final bow in the winter of 2023, many of its characters ended up with satisfying endings. And yet there definitely were some surprises and unanswered questions. Here’s a breakdown of what happened to some of our favorite characters:

Rick Grimes

As expected, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) played a crucial role in the final season. He was the one who finally figured out how to eradicate the zombie virus, and sacrificed himself in the process. We also got a glimpse of an older Rick in a flash-forward scene, suggesting that he lived a long and fulfilling life.

Daryl Dixon

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) also had a heroic moment in the finale, as he led the charge against the final horde of zombies. He survived the battle and ended up settling down with Carol (Melissa McBride) in a secluded cabin, where they spent their days gardening and hunting.

Michonne

Michonne (Danai Gurira) had a bittersweet ending, as she discovered that Rick was still alive and set out to find him. She eventually found him in a hidden community, where they reunited and lived out the rest of their days together.

Carol Peletier

Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) also found a sense of peace in the finale. She and Daryl settled down together, and she finally came to terms with the guilt and trauma she had been carrying since the early seasons.

Carl Grimes

Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) was not alive to see the final season, but his presence was felt throughout. In the flash-forward scene, we saw that his legacy lived on through his daughter, Judith (Cailey Fleming), who had become a capable and fearless survivor.

Negan

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) was one of the most divisive characters on the show, but he ended up playing a crucial role in the finale. He sacrificed himself to save Judith and the other survivors, and was remembered as a hero rather than a villain.

Eugene Porter

Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) was one of the few characters who ended up leaving the group in the final season. He discovered a thriving community in Texas and decided to stay there, where he could put his engineering skills to use.

Maggie Rhee

Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) had a somewhat ambiguous ending. She returned to the group in the final season, but it was unclear whether she would stay with them or continue on her own journey.

Judith Grimes

Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) was perhaps the most surprising character in the finale. We saw her as a grown-up, leading a group of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world. She was a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is always hope for the future.

Overall, “The Walking Dead” ended on a satisfying note, with many of its characters finding closure and redemption. It was a fitting end to a series that had captivated audiences for over a decade.

