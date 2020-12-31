Daryl Krum Death -Obituary – Dead : Daryl Krum has Died .
Daryl Krum has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 31. 2020.
Amanda Lynn Mcknight 15 hrs · This one is for you Daryl Krum RIP
Source: (20+) Facebook
— Tributes —
———————— –
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.