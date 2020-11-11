Daryl Shuey Death -Dead : Deputy Daryl Shuey has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Deputy Daryl Shuey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 10, 2020.

“Pierce Co Sheriff on Twitter: “Heartbroken to report that one of our deputies passed away this a.m. from what appears to be a medical emergency while on patrol in the Parkland-Spanaway area. Please keep the family of Deputy Daryl Shuey #342 in your hearts, we all will need your support. ”

Heartbroken to report that one of our deputies passed away this a.m. from what appears to be a medical emergency while on patrol in the Parkland-Spanaway area. Please keep the family of Deputy Daryl Shuey #342 in your hearts, we all will need your support. https://t.co/GpxODJZCy6 pic.twitter.com/FjHuecBVzD — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) November 10, 2020

Tributes

To the @SouthSound911 dispatcher this morning. You were strong, you did everything you could this morning for Deputy Daryl Shuey. Tragic incidents like these touch so many. Thank you for being the voice of help this morning. pic.twitter.com/8Is19sPnQe — South Sound News Photog (@SouthSoundNews) November 11, 2020

Images of the procession from Good Samaritan Hospital to honor Deputy Daryl Shuey. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, staff, and EMT medics for your efforts to help our PCSD family. Your dedication & compassion will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/ltwGq04Uaz — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) November 10, 2020

We are grieving this morning with the family, friends, and coworkers of Deputy Daryl Shuey as we learn of this heartbreaking news. Please keep @PierceSheriff and the communities they serve in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/qcPBqHJK3N — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) November 10, 2020