“Dasha Dzhakeli net worth”: Dasha Dzhakeli’s Lifestyle: A Comprehensive Look into Her Biography, Relationships, Net Worth, Profession, Following and Interesting Facts.

Introduction

Dasha Dzhakeli is a well-known social media personality, model, and content creator. She is a member of the popular XO Team, which is a group of influencers and models based in Miami, Florida. Dasha Dzhakeli is known for her stunning looks, captivating personality, and amazing fashion sense. In this article, we will explore her biography, relationship, net worth, profession, following, and other interesting facts.

Biography

Dasha Dzhakeli was born on September 5, 1994, in Tbilisi, Georgia. She grew up in a family of four, with her parents and younger brother. Dasha was raised in a comfortable and supportive environment, and she has always been interested in fashion and modeling. She started modeling at a young age and quickly gained attention for her unique beauty and talent.

Dasha Dzhakeli moved to Miami, Florida, in 2016 to pursue her modeling career. She quickly became a part of the XO Team and started creating content for social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Dasha has gained a massive following on both platforms, with over 1.3 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million followers on TikTok.

Relationship

Dasha Dzhakeli is currently in a relationship with fellow XO Team member, Tony Mucci. Tony is also a social media personality and content creator. The couple has been together for several years and often posts pictures and videos together on their social media accounts. They have a strong and supportive relationship, and they often inspire their followers with their love and positivity.

Net Worth

Dasha Dzhakeli’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. She earns her income from modeling gigs, brand endorsements, and sponsored content on social media. Dasha’s popularity on Instagram and TikTok has helped her secure deals with major brands like Fashion Nova, PrettyLittleThing, and Bang Energy.

Profession

Dasha Dzhakeli is a professional model and content creator. She has worked with several major brands and has been featured in various fashion magazines and publications. Dasha’s modeling career has taken her all over the world, and she has worked with some of the top photographers and designers in the industry.

In addition to modeling, Dasha Dzhakeli is also a content creator. She creates videos and posts pictures on her social media accounts, showcasing her fashion sense and lifestyle. Dasha’s content is often centered around fashion, beauty, and travel, and she has gained a massive following due to her unique style and personality.

Following

Dasha Dzhakeli has a massive following on social media, with over 1.3 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million followers on TikTok. She has gained popularity due to her stunning looks, captivating personality, and amazing fashion sense. Dasha’s followers love her for her positivity and inspirational messages, and she often shares her life experiences and lessons with them.

Facts

Dasha Dzhakeli is fluent in English, Russian, and Georgian.

She started modeling at the age of 16.

Dasha Dzhakeli is an animal lover and has a pet dog named Milo.

She has worked with several major brands like Fashion Nova, PrettyLittleThing, and Bang Energy.

Dasha Dzhakeli is in a relationship with fellow XO Team member, Tony Mucci.

Conclusion

Dasha Dzhakeli is a talented and inspiring social media personality and model. She has gained a massive following on Instagram and TikTok due to her unique style, captivating personality, and amazing fashion sense. Dasha’s hard work and dedication have helped her secure deals with major brands and achieve success in the modeling industry. She is an inspiration to many and continues to inspire and motivate her followers with her positivity and inspirational messages.

