“Data as a Human”: 10 Examples of How Data Displayed Human Traits Prior to Picard Season 3

feelings of pleasure and contentment when in Geordi’s company, I must conclude that I enjoy his friendship.\” This statement alone shows that Data not only understands the concept of friendship but also values it dearly. His relationship with Geordi is a perfect example of how Data’s desire for connection and understanding are incredibly human traits.

1 Data’s Sacrifice in Star Trek: Nemesis In the final TNG film, Star Trek: Nemesis, Data makes the ultimate sacrifice to save his crewmates. He destroys himself to prevent Shinzon, his evil doppelganger, from using the Enterprise’s weapons to destroy Earth. Data’s decision to sacrifice himself is an incredibly human one, as he chooses to put the lives of his friends above his own. Even more telling is the fact that, in his final moments, Data tells Captain Picard that he wishes he could feel the sun on his face one last time. This desire to experience something so simple and human, even in his final moments, shows just how much Data has grown over the course of the series.

In conclusion, while Data’s new synthetic body and emotional upgrade in Star Trek: Picard season 3 are exciting developments in his story, they are not what define him as a character. Data exemplifies the best of humanity through his compassion, dedication, love of art and music, desire for connection, and so much more. He may not be human in the traditional sense, but he is more human than many of the characters around him. Data’s journey to become more human has always been a significant part of his story, but it is his actions throughout TNG that truly showcase his humanity.

