“Data Science Professional Certificate”: Simplilearn’s Data Science Professional Certificate Course by IIT Kanpur: Enroll for the Upcoming Cohort Now!

Professional Certificate Course in Data Science by IIT Kanpur

Data science is an interdisciplinary field that combines statistics, mathematics, computer science, and domain-specific knowledge to extract insights from data. It is one of the most promising career paths in the current job market, with a high demand for data professionals across various industries. The Professional Certificate Course in Data Science by IIT Kanpur is designed to provide learners with a comprehensive understanding of data science and its applications in real-world scenarios.

Course Overview

The course is offered by Simplilearn in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and is designed to be completed in six months. It comprises 12 courses, including eight core courses and four electives. The core courses cover fundamental topics such as statistics, data visualization, machine learning, and big data technologies. The electives allow learners to specialize in specific domains such as finance, healthcare, or e-commerce.

Course Curriculum

The course curriculum is designed to provide learners with a hands-on learning experience. The courses include a mix of videos, quizzes, assignments, and projects. The project-based approach allows learners to apply the concepts they have learned in real-world scenarios. The course curriculum includes the following courses:

Introduction to Data Science

Mathematics for Data Science

Statistics for Data Science

Data Visualization

Python for Data Science

Machine Learning

Big Data Technologies

Capstone Project

Elective 1

Elective 2

Elective 3

Elective 4

Course Benefits

The course is designed to provide learners with a comprehensive understanding of data science and its applications. Upon completion of the course, learners will be able to:

Understand the fundamentals of data science

Apply statistical methods to analyze data

Create data visualizations to communicate insights

Build machine learning models to make predictions

Work with big data technologies such as Hadoop and Spark

Apply data science techniques to real-world scenarios

Course Eligibility

The course is designed for professionals who want to build a career in data science. The eligibility criteria for the course are as follows:

A bachelor’s degree in any field

Basic knowledge of programming concepts

Basic knowledge of statistics

Course Fees

The course fee is INR 85,000 + taxes. The fee includes access to all course materials, assignments, and projects. Learners also receive a certificate of completion from IIT Kanpur upon successful completion of the course.

Next Cohort Starting Soon

The next cohort for the Professional Certificate Course in Data Science by IIT Kanpur is starting soon. The course is designed to be completed in six months, and learners are expected to dedicate 10-12 hours per week to the course. The course is delivered through an online platform, which allows learners to access course materials and interact with instructors and peers from anywhere in the world.

Conclusion

The Professional Certificate Course in Data Science by IIT Kanpur is an excellent opportunity for professionals who want to build a career in data science. The course is designed to provide learners with a comprehensive understanding of data science and its applications in real-world scenarios. The project-based approach allows learners to apply the concepts they have learned in real-world scenarios, which is essential for building a strong foundation in data science. The next cohort is starting soon, and interested professionals should consider enrolling in the course to take their first step towards a career in data science.

