Datoutou Culture settlement: Discovery of a Fortified Settlement of Datuotou Culture by Archaeologists | HeritageDaily

Excavations Reveal Fortified Settlement Complex from Datuotou Culture in Beijing

The State Administration of Cultural Heritage recently announced the discovery of a significant archaeological site in the Fengtai District of Beijing, China. The excavations revealed a fortified settlement complex dating back to the Datuotou Culture, an ancient culture that emerged during China’s Bronze Age.

Named after the type-site of Datuotou, the Datuotou Culture was distributed in the south of the Yanshan, reaching the Zhangjiakou region and Huliuhe Valley to the west, the Yanshan to the north, Bohai to the east, and the Laishui and Jumahe in the south.

The excavations, which began in 2021, have revealed a large, fortified settlement designated as Xingong, which dates from between 1500 BC to 1300 BC. The settlement consists of numerous dwellings protected by an outer ring moat and inner ring ditch. To the southeast of the settlement are 27 vertical high-status pit tombs, where archaeologists have found painted ceramics, boot-footed pottery, jade rings, turquoise necklaces, gold earrings, and red agate beads.

An isotope analysis of the human remains found at the site has revealed that the inhabitants mainly lived on a diet of millet, with little variation in the dietary habits between low-status and high-status individuals.

The State Administration of Cultural Heritage stated, “The Xingong site is an important Datuotou cultural site, and it is also one of the earliest Bronze Age settlement sites found in Beijing. It represents the cultural and human exchanges, and the blending between the north and south of Yanshan Mountain and the northern grasslands in the Bronze Age.”

The cemetery also provides a unique insight into the dietary habits and burial customs of the Datuotou culture, and how they changed into the Shang Dynasty and the Western Zhou Dynasty.

The Datuotou Culture is known for its advanced bronze casting technology, and the Xingong settlement complex represents an important cultural site that sheds light on the early development of Bronze Age civilization in China. The discovery of the fortified settlement complex provides evidence of the Datuotou’s advanced architectural and military skills, as well as their social hierarchy and cultural practices.

The excavation of the Xingong site is ongoing, and further discoveries are expected to shed more light on the Datuotou Culture’s way of life and their interactions with neighboring cultures. The site is a reminder of the rich cultural heritage of China, and the importance of preserving archaeological sites for future generations.

In conclusion, the discovery of the Xingong settlement complex provides valuable insights into the early development of China’s Bronze Age civilization. The fortified settlement complex is an important cultural site that highlights the Datuotou Culture’s advanced architectural and military skills, social hierarchy, and cultural practices. The ongoing excavation of the site is expected to reveal more information about the Datuotou Culture and its interactions with neighboring cultures, reminding us of the rich cultural heritage of China and the importance of preserving archaeological sites for future generations.

Datuotou Culture Fortified settlement Archaeological discovery Ancient Chinese history Cultural heritage preservation

News Source : HeritageDaily – Archaeology News

Source Link :Archaeologists discover fortified settlement from the Datuotou Culture | HeritageDaily/