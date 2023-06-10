Daughter Allegedly Murders Prominent Virginia Dentist, Abbey Horwitz, at Home: Obituary

Abbey Horwitz Obituary: Prominent Virginia Dentist Allegedly Killed by Daughter Inside Home

Abbey Horwitz, a well-known dentist in the Virginia community, passed away on Monday in her home. According to reports, she was allegedly killed by her daughter.

Horwitz had been practicing dentistry in Virginia for over 30 years and had earned a reputation as a skilled and compassionate practitioner. She was active in the local community and had many friends and colleagues who were shocked and saddened by the news of her passing.

The circumstances surrounding Horwitz’s death are still being investigated, but authorities believe that her daughter, who has not been named, was responsible for her death. The daughter is currently in police custody and is being charged with murder.

Horwitz leaves behind a husband, two children, and a community of patients and friends who will remember her for her kindness and dedication to her profession. Her funeral will be held on Friday at the local synagogue, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

