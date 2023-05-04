Dauphin County crash fatalities Today : Fatal accident claims two lives in Dauphin County

Two Killed in Dauphin County Crash

Two people lost their lives in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. The accident involved a box truck and another vehicle at the intersection of South Front and T streets, according to Steelton police. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and two passengers were taken to a hospital, where one was declared dead. The condition of the other passenger is unknown.

It is unclear whether the box truck driver sustained any injuries. The crash happened shortly before 4 pm, and witnesses or anyone with information about the accident is requested to contact Officer Schaeffer at 717-939-9841 or sschaefer@steeltonpa.com.

Pennsylvania Crash Statistics

This accident is one of many that occur in Pennsylvania each year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there were 124,421 reportable traffic crashes in the state in 2019. These accidents resulted in 1,059 deaths, 56,765 injuries, and 67,597 damaged vehicles.

The majority of the crashes occurred on urban roads, accounting for 73.7% of the total accidents. Meanwhile, rural roads accounted for 26.3% of the crashes. In terms of the vehicles involved, passenger cars were the most common, accounting for 53.1% of the accidents. Light trucks, including pickups and SUVs, were involved in 31.5% of the crashes.

The leading cause of accidents in Pennsylvania is driver error, which includes speeding, distracted driving, and drunk driving. In 2019, there were 25,200 crashes caused by speeding, 15,542 by distracted driving, and 8,291 by drunk driving. These three factors alone caused 48.3% of the total accidents in the state.

Preventing Accidents

While accidents are often unpredictable, there are steps that drivers can take to reduce their risk of getting into a crash. These include:

Obeying traffic laws: Drivers should follow the speed limit, stop at stop signs and red lights, and yield to other vehicles when necessary. Avoiding distractions: Drivers should avoid using their phones, eating, or engaging in other distracting activities while driving. Driving defensively: Drivers should be aware of their surroundings and anticipate the actions of other drivers. Maintaining their vehicle: Drivers should ensure that their vehicle is in good condition, with working brakes, lights, and tires. Buckling up: Drivers and passengers should always wear their seatbelts, as they can significantly reduce the risk of injury in an accident.

Conclusion

The tragic accident in Dauphin County serves as a reminder of the dangers of driving and the importance of being vigilant on the road. While accidents can occur for a variety of reasons, drivers can take steps to reduce their risk of getting into a crash. By obeying traffic laws, avoiding distractions, driving defensively, maintaining their vehicle, and buckling up, drivers can help keep themselves and others safe on the road.

News Source : WGAL

Source Link :2 killed in Dauphin County crash/