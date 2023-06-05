“dauphinoise potatoes recipe”: Perfect Sunday Lunch Pairing: Mary Berry’s Dauphinoise Potatoes with Only Five Ingredients

Dauphinoise Potatoes: The Ultimate Comfort Food

Dauphinoise potatoes are a French classic dish that has become a staple comfort food in many households across the UK. With its rich, creamy texture and impressive layered appearance, this casserole of potatoes served with heavy cream and cheese is loved by many. It’s also incredibly versatile and can be paired with almost anything, though it’s best served with roasted meat, according to Mary Berry.

Mary Berry, a renowned British cook, has shared her simple recipe for dauphinoise potatoes that requires just five ingredients and can be made days in advance. However, she warned that the dish should be cooked “all at once” to prevent potatoes from turning brown after being sliced. Here’s how to make the perfect dauphinoise potatoes:

Ingredients:

750g sweet potatoes, peeled

750g King Edward potatoes, peeled

300ml (half a pint) double cream

150ml (one-quarter of a pint) chicken or vegetable stock

50g parmesan cheese, grated

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 220C and grease a 2-2.4l shallow, ovenproof dish with butter. Slice the sweet potatoes and King Edwards very thinly using a sharp knife or the slicing blade on a processor. Carefully arrange one layer of mixed potatoes in the buttered dish before seasoning with salt and pepper, then drizzle over a little cream and stock. Continue to layer the potatoes, cream, and stock until all of the ingredients have been used. Gently push the potatoes down into the liquid using your hands to ensure they are all covered, then sprinkle with the cheese and cover with foil. Leave to bake in the preheated oven for about 40 minutes before removing the foil, then continue to cook for another 25 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown. Ensure the spuds are cooked through before removing the dish from the oven, and allow them to stand for five minutes before serving.

According to Mary, the dauphinoise can be part-cooked for about 45 minutes up to 24 hours ahead. To serve, return to the oven without the foil for about 20-30 minutes, or until piping hot. The dish can also be frozen once cooked and fully cooled.

Dauphinoise potatoes are a delicious and comforting side dish that can elevate any meal. The combination of sweet and King Edward potatoes, heavy cream, chicken or vegetable stock, and parmesan cheese creates a rich and creamy flavour that’s hard to resist. Plus, the layered appearance of the dish is sure to impress your guests.

In summary, if you’re looking for a tasty and easy-to-make comfort food, try making dauphinoise potatoes. With Mary Berry’s recipe, you can’t go wrong. Just remember to cook the dish all at once to prevent the potatoes from turning brown after being sliced. Enjoy!

