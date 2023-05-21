“Davanta Matthews, a 28-Year-Old, Shot and Killed in Parking Garage Near LSU Campus”

Davanta Matthews Obituary: 28-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Parking Garage near LSU Campus

On Thursday night, the Baton Rouge community was shocked to hear of the tragic death of 28-year-old Davanta Matthews. Matthews was shot and killed in a parking garage just off the Louisiana State University (LSU) campus, leaving his family and friends devastated.

The Shooting

The shooting occurred late Thursday night at around 11:30 pm in a parking garage on West Chimes Street in Baton Rouge. According to reports, Matthews was sitting in his car when he was approached by an unknown assailant who fired multiple shots at him before fleeing the scene. Matthews sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Investigation

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with Matthews’ death, and the investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and help with the investigation.

The Community Response

News of Matthews’ death has sent shockwaves through the Baton Rouge community, with many expressing their condolences and calling for justice. LSU released a statement expressing their condolences and stating that they are cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of Davanta Matthews,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We are working closely with law enforcement in their investigation and will continue to do so as they work to bring those responsible to justice.”

Matthews was a graduate of Southern University and had been working as a security guard in Baton Rouge. His family and friends remember him as a kind and caring person who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

The Need for Justice

As the investigation into Matthews’ death continues, many are calling for justice and an end to the senseless violence that has plagued the Baton Rouge community in recent years.

“We need to come together as a community and put an end to this violence,” said Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Davanta’s family and friends during this difficult time, and we will do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.”

Matthews’ death is a tragic reminder of the need for greater efforts to prevent gun violence and promote community safety. It is our hope that through continued efforts and collaboration, we can work towards a safer and more peaceful Baton Rouge for all.

Conclusion

The death of Davanta Matthews is a tragedy that has deeply impacted the Baton Rouge community. As we continue to mourn his loss, we must also come together to demand justice and work towards a safer and more peaceful community for all. Our thoughts and prayers are with Matthews’ family and friends during this difficult time.

