Dave Armstrong Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tulsa bass player Dave Armstrong has Died.

Tulsa bass player Dave Armstrong has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

So sad to hear we lost beloved Tulsa bass player Dave Armstrong Sat night. He was one bad-ass bassist. But he was much more than that. He was smart witty kind & always had a warm greeting for a fellow musician.This one’s gonna hurt for a long while. He'll be greatly missed. #RIP pic.twitter.com/QYgrbcwcLh

Joel Eads @joeleadsrealtor So sad to hear we lost beloved Tulsa bass player Dave Armstrong Sat night. He was one bad-ass bassist. But he was much more than that. He was smart witty kind & always had a warm greeting for a fellow musician.This one’s gonna hurt for a long while. He’ll be greatly missed. #RIP

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.