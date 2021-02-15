Dave Armstrong Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tulsa bass player Dave Armstrong has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021
Tulsa bass player Dave Armstrong has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
So sad to hear we lost beloved Tulsa bass player Dave Armstrong Sat night. He was one bad-ass bassist. But he was much more than that. He was smart witty kind & always had a warm greeting for a fellow musician.This one’s gonna hurt for a long while. He'll be greatly missed. #RIP pic.twitter.com/QYgrbcwcLh
— Joel Eads (@joeleadsrealtor) February 15, 2021
Joel Eads @joeleadsrealtor So sad to hear we lost beloved Tulsa bass player Dave Armstrong Sat night. He was one bad-ass bassist. But he was much more than that. He was smart witty kind & always had a warm greeting for a fellow musician.This one’s gonna hurt for a long while. He’ll be greatly missed. #RIP
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.