Dave Cleary Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dave Cleary has Died .

Dave Cleary has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Really sad to hear of the passing of Dave Cleary this morning. A @OrrellRUFC legend who has been taken too soon. A great man and outstanding player. Condolences to Cath, Chris and Matthew. pic.twitter.com/ot4Q8MYy75 — Chris Gibson (@chrismarkgibson) January 11, 2021

Chris Gibson @chrismarkgibson Really sad to hear of the passing of Dave Cleary this morning. A @OrrellRUFC legend who has been taken too soon. A great man and outstanding player. Condolences to Cath, Chris and Matthew.