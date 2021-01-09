Dave Creek Death –Dead-Obituaries – Cause of Death : designer on the Fox animated series Bob’s Burgers since it premiered in 2011 has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
In loving memory of Dave Creek. pic.twitter.com/8HDShtU17I
— Bob’s Burgers (@BobsBurgersFOX) January 8, 2021
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Salley Ayad wrote
Omg I am shocked so sad. May God help his family and friends Find peace.
The show is not going to be the same. I loved his interviews. Pleading face
Camille wrote
Ugh, terrible, condolences to his family and the Bob’s staff.
LirMihn wrote
The Belchers feel like a second family. They’ve been my go-to feel good for 10 years. My heart goes out to all of Dave Creek’s people.
@BobsBurgersFOX wrote
Disappointed face oh no… how tragic! What a loss! Condolences to all of you, his friends and family as well.
Zoie Scheuer wrote
This is my first tweet and im literally so sad that i cried and i didnt even know him-RIPFolded hands
from the boondocks.
@booradleysayshi wrote
RIP to Dave Creek thank you for being part of the joy in our lives that is Bob’s Burgers
Bringleb80 wrote
So sad…my condolences to the Bob’s Burgers family, and to Mr. Creek’s family.
Divine Arcana wrote
We love you SO much Dave. You were a beautiful human and such a talent and light in this world. We will miss you so so much.
NopeLlama wrote
I’m so sorry to see this. My heart goes out to those who knew him. Bob’s Burgers has brought me so much joy – pure joy! – in these horrible times.
Erinkill wrote
RIP and thanks for helping create something so beautiful and unique. The Belchers are family to me and I owe a lot to all who have contributed.
Sirmuelᴺᴹ wrote
RIP DaveCrying faceBroken heart
Sending love Red heart and light Electric light bulbto his family and the entire Bob mgt
emi sumida wrote
He is one of my favorite animators of all time and I am so sad. Fly in heaven Dave Creek
Rebekah Quinn Face with medical mask.
@Quinn_SantaCruz wrote
Oh no! I’m sooooo sorry to hear that! Broken heart. I’m sure we can expect an episode dedicated to him in some way Folded hands
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.