Dave Disorbio Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dave Disorbio has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @BrownbearSLC: Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Dave Disorbio. Anyone who played baseball in the state knew Dave, his kind demeanor and his ability to befriend anyone. I never make it to college without his coaching and friendship. Rest easy, Coach. https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.deseret.com/platform/amp/sports/2021/2/23/22297648/former-longtime-judge-memorial-baseball-coach-dave-disorbio-remembered-with-tears-tales

