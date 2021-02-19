Dave Egerton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dave Egerton has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 19. 2021.
Dave Egertonhas died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.
Back in 2015 Bath Rugby celebrated its 150th anniversary. One man who has contributed to the clubs colourful history is Dave Egerton.
Following the incredibly sad news of his passing, we take a look back at that interview, a timely reminder of what made him a true Bath great. 💙
— Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) February 19, 2021
