Dave Egerton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dave Egerton has Died.

Dave Egerton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.

"I recall one match report in which he was described as a 'craggy rock'. He adored the description. It was a line of the most perfect pitch. Hard, enduring, a teak toughness for the ages." @SBarnesRugby pays tribute to Dave Egerton, who has died at 59. https://t.co/8URDB0JwA9

Times Sport @TimesSport “I recall one match report in which he was described as a ‘craggy rock’. He adored the description. It was a line of the most perfect pitch. Hard, enduring, a teak toughness for the ages.” @SBarnesRugby pays tribute to Dave Egerton, who has died at 59.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.