Dave Egerton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dave Egerton has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021
Dave Egerton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.
"I recall one match report in which he was described as a 'craggy rock'. He adored the description. It was a line of the most perfect pitch. Hard, enduring, a teak toughness for the ages."@SBarnesRugby pays tribute to Dave Egerton, who has died at 59. https://t.co/8URDB0JwA9
— Times Sport (@TimesSport) February 9, 2021
Times Sport @TimesSport “I recall one match report in which he was described as a ‘craggy rock’. He adored the description. It was a line of the most perfect pitch. Hard, enduring, a teak toughness for the ages.” @SBarnesRugby pays tribute to Dave Egerton, who has died at 59.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.