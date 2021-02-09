Dave Egerton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Bath rugby legend Dave Egerton has Died.

former Bath rugby legend Dave Egerton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.

Just heard the awful news that former Bath rugby legend Dave Egerton has lost his fight to Covid . A top player and such a nice man! RIP from all @WaspsLegends ! #bathrugby #rugby #EnglandRugby

