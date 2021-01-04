Dave Ellman-Brown Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dave Ellman-Brown has Died .

Former Zimbabwe Cricket chief executive Dave Ellman-Brown has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The African Heralds @AfricanHeralds Former Zimbabwe Cricket chief executive Dave Ellman-Brown, one of the key figures behind the country attaining Test status in the early 1990s, has died at the age of 82.

