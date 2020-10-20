Dave Hull Death – Dead : Dave Hull Obituary :KRLA radio legend has died.

Dave Hull, the KRLA radio legend has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“Tim Brown on Twitter: “Remembering Dave Hull, the KRLA radio legend so popular he had his own flavor of ice cream ”

Remembering Dave Hull, the KRLA radio legend so popular he had his own flavor of ice cream https://t.co/OAUJYQm5HQ — Tim Brown (@backwardsflip) October 20, 2020

RIP my great friend: BELOVED PASADENA DJ at ‘KRLA’ Dave Hull “The Hullabalooer” Returns and … https://t.co/cQ5Moboa2k via @YouTube — Rich Marotta (@boxingrich) October 20, 2020

I had not heard this. It’s heartbreaking. I loved Dave Hull the Hullabalooer. The years I worked with him on the KRLA morning show were among my most fun. A great, great guy and superior professional in the art of art of broadcasting when that counted for something

KRLA radio legend Dave Hull passed away last week. Richard Wagoner recalls his @thebeatles connection and Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavor called “Scuzzy” https://t.co/sX0MQGtwfb — Erik Pedersen (@erikpedersen) October 19, 2020

RIP Dave Hull. Longtime fixture on LA radio (The Hullabalooer), hosted about a half season of this dating show before giving way to Jimmie Walker.

Matchmaker (October 15, 1987) https://t.co/KJkh5UiMVq via @YouTube — Bob Machete (@robairmackey) October 19, 2020