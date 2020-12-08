Dave Humphrey Death -Dead – Obituary : Wall of Fame member Dave Humphrey has Died .

Wall of Fame member Dave Humphrey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Seekonk Speedway is saddened to hear of the passing of Wall of Fame member Dave Humphrey.

As a three-time Seekonk champion, Dave was a quick study of the third-mile, picking up his first championship in 1951, and becoming the first repeat champion in 1952 https://t.co/Ko655PVGUy pic.twitter.com/NTF31aZuHs

— Seekonk Speedway (@seekonkspeedway) December 7, 2020