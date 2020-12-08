Dave Humphrey Death -Dead – Obituary : Wall of Fame member Dave Humphrey has Died .
Wall of Fame member Dave Humphrey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Seekonk Speedway is saddened to hear of the passing of Wall of Fame member Dave Humphrey.
As a three-time Seekonk champion, Dave was a quick study of the third-mile, picking up his first championship in 1951, and becoming the first repeat champion in 1952 https://t.co/Ko655PVGUy pic.twitter.com/NTF31aZuHs
— Seekonk Speedway (@seekonkspeedway) December 7, 2020
Seekonk Speedway @seekonkspeedway Seekonk Speedway is saddened to hear of the passing of Wall of Fame member Dave Humphrey. As a three-time Seekonk champion, Dave was a quick study of the third-mile, picking up his first championship in 1951, and becoming the first repeat champion in 1952
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.