Dave Humphrey Death -Dead – Obituary : Wall of Fame member Dave Humphrey has Died .

By | December 8, 2020
Wall of Fame member Dave Humphrey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Seekonk Speedway @seekonkspeedway Seekonk Speedway is saddened to hear of the passing of Wall of Fame member Dave Humphrey. As a three-time Seekonk champion, Dave was a quick study of the third-mile, picking up his first championship in 1951, and becoming the first repeat champion in 1952

