Dave Jensen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dave Jensen has Died .

Dave Jensen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.

So very sad to hear the passing of Dave Jensen. We all have so many wonderful memories of him. Thoughts and prayers for the Jensen's Twin Palm Resort and Marina family. #captiva #swfl pic.twitter.com/DO9G7N3DE4

So very sad to hear the passing of Dave Jensen. We all have so many wonderful memories of him. Thoughts and prayers for the Jensen's Twin Palm Resort and Marina family. #captiva #swfl

Tributes

