Dave Kelly Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dave Kelly has Died.

Dave Kelly has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.

Everyone at Longford Town FC would like to pass on our condolences to the family of Dave Kelly who passed away this week.

Dave was an avid Town supporter and regular at Bishopsgate.

Our thoughts are with Dave's family and friends during this hard time.

May he rest in peace.

— Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) February 13, 2021