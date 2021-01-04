Dave Lorente Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dave Lorente has Died .

Major Dave Lorente has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Major Dave Lorente. Mr. Lorente was hired to teach at RCI in 1952 and taught here for 30+ years. https://t.co/DECNgDQV1s — Renfrew Collegiate (@renfrewraiders) January 4, 2021

