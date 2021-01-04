Dave Lorente Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dave Lorente has Died .

Dave Lorente Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dave Lorente has Died .

Major Dave Lorente has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Renfrew Collegiate @renfrewraiders We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Major Dave Lorente. Mr. Lorente was hired to teach at RCI in 1952 and taught here for 30+ years. https://gouletfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/1165/Major-Joseph-Lorente/obituary.html#content-start

