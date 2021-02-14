Dave Nalle Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dave Nalle has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
Dave Nalle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
Very sad to hear of the passing of @graball @texliberty. I hadn't talked to Dave in quite some time, but he was one of the inaugural members of my advisory board when I formed the Coalition to Reduce Spending and was one of the nicest people I ever knew. A big loss for all of us
— Jonathan Bydlak (@jbydlak) February 14, 2021
Jonathan Bydlak @jbydlak Very sad to hear of the passing of @graball @texliberty . I hadn’t talked to Dave in quite some time, but he was one of the inaugural members of my advisory board when I formed the Coalition to Reduce Spending and was one of the nicest people I ever knew. A big loss for all of us
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.