Dave Nalle Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dave Nalle has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
Dave Nalle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
I’m devastated to learn that my friend Dave Nalle has passed away. Dave was an awesome person and principled libertarian who did so much to encourage and welcome me into the movement, especially after I moved to Texas. Here’s one of his last tweets, which speaks to who he was. 💔 https://t.co/OH0b2FTDdF
— Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) February 14, 2021
I'm devastated to learn that my friend Dave Nalle has passed away. Dave was an awesome person and principled libertarian who did so much to encourage and welcome me into the movement, especially after I moved to Texas. Here's one of his last tweets, which speaks to who he was.
