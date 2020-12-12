Dave Petroff Death -Dead – Obituary : MFHS athletic director Dave Petroff has Died .

By | December 12, 2020
0 Comment

Dave Petroff Death -Dead – Obituary : MFHS athletic director Dave Petroff has Died .

MFHS athletic director Dave Petroff has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

It is with great sadness, I share the news that long-time MFHS athletic director Dave Petroff, has passed away. Dave worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure our students and community had top-notch programming and the athletic facilities. Our sympathy to the Petroff family.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.