Dave Petroff Death -Dead – Obituary : MFHS athletic director Dave Petroff has Died .
MFHS athletic director Dave Petroff has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
It is with great sadness, I share the news that long-time MFHS athletic director Dave Petroff, has passed away. Dave worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure our students and community had top-notch programming and the athletic facilities. Our sympathy to the Petroff family.
— Falls Athletics (@FallsAthletics) December 11, 2020
