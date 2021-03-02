Dave Philips Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : guitarist Dave Philips has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @PIXIES: PIXIES are devastated by the loss of guitarist Dave Philips, who is dear to all the bands and musicians that worked and played with him. He was a peaceful man, always spoke kindly of his fellow humans, and loved life almost as much as he loved his beloved daughter Marlowe.



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.