Dave Philips Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : guitarist Dave Philips has Died.

guitarist Dave Philips has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 24. 2021.

PIXIES 5h · PIXIES are devastated by the loss of guitarist Dave Philips, who is dear to all the bands and musicians that worked and played with him. He was a peaceful man, always spoke kindly of his fellow humans, and loved life almost as much as he loved his beloved daughter Marlowe. Those that knew him are better people for his true sweetness. Please add your own memories and photos of Dave to this post.

Tributes

David Mowad

So sad to hear this news. The Pixies wrote the soundtrack to my teenage life and my twenties, and my thirties, and also my forties.

Celeste Koobecaf

What a loss May your soul rest in peace. Thank you for the years of amazing music

Matthew L. Weiss

RIP. The Frank Black show at Mercury Lounge in 2001 with just Dave accompanying on electric guitar remains one of the greatest musical nights of my entire life. He will be missed!!



Darrell Healan

Lucky to have known him in high school and watch him in several bands here in Athens, GA. His mother was one of the best school teachers I ever had. Super friendly guy. I remember him being a huge Bowie fan.

Jen Sessions

Rest in peace and thank you for making great music.

PIXIES were a big part of my childhood like so many. And a band I still love to listen to.

Kimball Shirley

Such terrible news, RIP Dave, you helped make some of my favorite music from Frank Black and the Catholics. From Dog In The Sand on, such great music. So sad .

Mike Bru

What a great picture. RIP Dave. One of my most memorable concerts ever was when Dave and FB&C’s came to my home town of Winnipeg for the first time. To be honest, at the time i wasn’t very fond of the steel pedal guitar on Dog in the Sand. But after seeing the band play live that quickly changed. Dog in the Sand is one of my favourite albums and Dave was a key part of that. I love seeing the YouTube vids of just him and Frank performing. Such sad news. My condolences to all who knew Dave.

Orlaith (O’Callaghan)

Oh no!!!!! I absolutely LOVE the Pixies…. lucky enough to have seen them live a few times. May he R.I.P…. sending love and peace in the days ahead to his family and friends

James Boyd

Sorry to hear this, saw him a good few times with the Catholics… he fit right in and his slide renditions were great

Brian Fitz

What a huge loss to the musical world. I saw Dave a few times with The Catholics in Philadelphia. Some of my favorite live shows of all time.

Jop Euwijk

Such a loss. Worked with two of my favorite writers Frank Black and Robert Pollard.

He was Little Davey P When I first saw the Catholics play in 2001.