Dave Pickett Death -Dead – Obituary : Dave Pickett has Died .
Dave Pickett has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.
Saddened to hear about the passing of Dave Pickett. The Taylorville community will certainly miss his talent and his passion for photography. Prayers to the Pickett family
— Derek Parris (@DerekParris) December 21, 2020
