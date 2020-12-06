Dave Poke Death -Dead : Dave Poke has Died .
Dave Poke has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
CVQO is deeply saddened to report the death of a true character and gentleman, Dave Poke. We will miss the legendary figure we worked alongside each day who dedicated so much of his life to helping young people aim higher than they thought possible >> https://t.co/2WKKYh6gsy pic.twitter.com/hbgGHonfku
— CVQO (@CVQO) December 5, 2020
